Teenager jumps off bridge to escape police arrest in US





By Biodun Busari

The police officers have captured a 14-year-old boy who jumped off of a 25-to-30-foot bridge after running out of gas during a pursuit in Detroit, Michigan, the United States.

According to Fox 2 Detroit reports, the teenager on Wednesday night, was suspected to be a thief who had stolen one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s sports cars from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Metro Detroit.

It said when one of the cars was spotted, the officers with the Brownstown Police Department (BPD) called and tried to stop the driver, but he refused and this led to giving him a chase.

However, authorities eventually succeeded in pursuing the teenage thief who was driving fast until he ran out of gas near a flyover.

The reports revealed that in an attempt to keep himself from being taken into custody, the driver decided to jump off the bridge over 20 feet in height.

“It was a tall bridge. We didn’t expect that. I don’t think the gentlemen expected it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper