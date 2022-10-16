Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, Ckay nominated for American Music Awards [Full List]





.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The 2022 American Music Awards nominees have been revealed and it features Afrobeats music stars, Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy and Ckay.

The Nigerian artists were nominated in the Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category while Tems earned three other nominations for her collaborative work with Future and Drake.

Tems is the most nominated Nigerian artiste with four nominations: R&B song of the year for “Essence,” collaboration of the year for Future’s “Wait For U,” rap song of the year for “Wait For U,” and Afrobeats artist of the year for “Wafrobeats artist of the year.”

Favorite rock song, album, Afrobeats artist, and K-pop artist are among the new categories that have been added to this year’s American Music Award.

The award is set to be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Except for favorite K-pop artist, which will open on Tuesday, November 1, fan voting for other categories is currently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper