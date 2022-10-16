US, 18 Nigerian Health  Commissioners, FCT tackle HIV epidemic





By Chioma Obinna

Towards achieving HIV epidemic control, the United Nations Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, US CDC, met with commissioners of health from the 18 CDC-supported states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to share HIV programme progress and to plan for the future.

During the first consultative meeting of its type, state, agency, and implementing partner leadership discussed ways to sustain and build upon the recent successes of the HIV program to achieve epidemic control.

Declaring the event open, US CDC Country Director, Dr. Mary Boyd, who commended the commissioners for their initiative during the Antiretroviral Therapy Surge effort in their states, noted that the programme exceeded expectations.

Boyd emphasised the need for strong state leadership of HIV programs going forward and expressed US CDC’s commitment to listen to, understand, and join states in their journey to epidemic control.

Almost 2 million people in Nigeria are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper