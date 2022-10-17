2023: South won’t agree to North succeeding Buhari, Gbagi tells Arewa





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

SOCIAL Democratic Party, SDP, Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has told the Arewa Consultative Forum, a group of northern elders and leaders, that the South would not assent to the North succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, who accompanied the SDP Presidential Candidate, Adewale Adebayo, to the Arewa joint committee and interactive session with presidential candidates in Kaduna, weekend, insisted on North-South power rotation.

Stating there was untruthfulness in the relationship between the north and the south, he said: “There was an agreement, which of course is sacrosanct, and it is one term for north, one term for south irrespective of the party. North is finishing now; south will have to do its turn. It will come back to the north later and in that way, the best material between the two sides will emerge.

“We will not agree…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper