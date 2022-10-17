Academics, politicians and rogue elements





By Owei Lakemfa

The country heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday, October 13, 2022 as the eight-month strike by academics which shutdown the public universities was suspended. Days before the suspension, many Nigerians were in a jubilant mood as all indications were that the agreement midwifed by the House of Representatives was acceptable to government and the lecturers national body, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

But some, like me, were a bit sceptical because during the strike, we detected moves that gave the impression that there are powerful but shadowy elements that do not seem to want an end to the crisis.

Even when there were quite positive signals from government that the agreement brokered by the legislators was acceptable, and ASUU leaders also expressed optimism, we prayed that no spanner would be thrown into the works. This almost happened as the academics held ballots on all campuses to vote on the agreement as presented by House…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper