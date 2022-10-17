COVID-19 contractors storm FCT minister’s office, protest non-payment





*Add: Pay us within five working days, or…

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CONTRACTORS numbering 150, who supplied personal protective equipment and COVID-19 treatment machines to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, have protested the non-payment of their monies.

During a demonstration, held in front of the FCT Minister’s office, on Monday, the contractors demanded the payment of their monies for the supplies they have made to the Administration since March 2020.

The protesters, operating under the FCT COVID-19 contractors, said the administrative procedures imposed by the FCTA for processing their payments were impossible to meet, saying the imposition was a deliberate ploy to deny them their monies.

The leader of the group, Mr. Michael Ewoma, said since 2020; the payment to some of the contractors had been irregular; adding that the FCT Administration had not been able to give any tenable explanation for this.

According to him, the FCTA reneged on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper