Efforts underway to ensure additional 6m households are metered — Osinbajo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says efforts are underway to provide electricity metres for additional six million households in Nigeria.

Osinbajo disclosed this in his presentation at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and top Government Functionaries on Monday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The vice president’s presentation was titled, “The President Muhammadu Buhari Administration: Reflections on the Journey So Far.’’

Osinbajo said that a mass metering scheme would have a huge impact on the electricity supply across the country.

“The National Mass Metering Programme being financed by CBN has created 10,000 jobs and distributed 1 million meters and is establishing a structure to meter an additional 6 million households and sustainably eliminate the metering gap.

“ 41-meter factories are now present in Nigeria; where do we go from here? One grid is unrealistic; we need two others, private sector…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper