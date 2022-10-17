I can prostrate before Buhari for Nnamdi Kanu to be released, says Igbo elder





Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife

By Biodun Busari

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said he would be willing to prostrate or kneel down before President Muhammadu Buhari for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to regain his freedom.

The octogenarian elder statesman and chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo also said the leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Professor George Obiozor is making another plan to send a delegation of Igbo elders to visit Buhari on Kanu’s issue.

Read also:

I didn’t write letter to AGF not to free Nnamdi Kanu – Ihedioha

Nnamdi Kanu gradually on way to freedom — Ezeife

Ezeife made this known during an interview with the Arise News morning show on Monday while reacting to the Appeal Court verdict which discharged Kanu last week and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami’s disposition against the verdict.

“If President Buhari wants me to kneel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper