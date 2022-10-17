Just in: Nigeria’s inflation rises to 20.77% in September – NBS





By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria’s inflation rose to 20.77% in the month of September, 2022.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed this in its monthly report released on Monday.

According to the report, the headline inflation rate rose to 20.77% in September 2022, on a year–on- year basis.

This the bureau said was 4.14% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021, which was (16.63%).

