LP demands release of abducted Ebonyi senatorial candidate   





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has demanded the immediate release of its Senatorial Candidate in Ebonyi South, Hon Linus Okorie, who it believes was kidnapped on his way home on Sunday night.

According to the party, Okorie was allegedly abducted by the personnel of the South East Vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu.

National Chairman of LP, Comrade Julious Abure, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “It is no longer news that some political actors in some South Eastern states particularly, Ebonyi and Enugu have vowed that Labour Party and its candidates will not be allowed to campaign freely in the zone.

“ This is evident with incessant attacks on members and supporters of the Labour Party and that of our candidates, particularly, our presidential candidate.

“This night attack is viewed by the party as a furtherance of the determination of these political hirelings to frustrate the progressive incursion of the party across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper