Misconduct at Lagos airport: CGI orders investigation, withdraws entire shift





Murtala Mohammed Airpot, Lagos

By Prince Okafor

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, has ordered for an immediate investigation into the allegation of ill-treatment and extortion by some Nigeria Immigration officers to a Dubai bound Nigerian citizen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

The CGI also ordered the withdrawal of the entire shift on duty at time of the incident to allow unhindered investigations.

Vanguard gathered that the incident which occurred about three weeks ago sparked up reactions from the command, after the victim posted her sad experience on twitter.

However, in a statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Public Relations Department, Kenneth Kure, it stated that, “We wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate the current administration’s zero tolerance for sharp practices, such would be met with stiff sanctions to any staff found involved.

“The CGI hereby encourages members of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper