Obey Court order, release Nnamdi Kanu now, Clark tells Buhari

***Says that Buhari should reassure Nigerians of our oneness.

*** Says FG’s position that the Court did not acquit him of the charges for which he was facing trial is imperious and needless

***Reiterates that the unity of Nigeria can only be achieved and sustained if every part of the country is treated equally with the other parts

*** Blasts Buhari, says a situation where everybody at a meeting of the National Security Council of the country is almost of the same stock, Hausa/Fulani, is not only unfair but outrageous

*** Says Most Nigerians greeted the judgement of the Court of Appeal with elation, it is detrimental for the FG to still keep Kanu in detention and provide any pretext for malefactors

*** Admits that though certain activities of Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB followers have been a nuisance, the FG went too far to abduct him from Kenya

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has





Source: Vanguard Newspaper