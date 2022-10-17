Why I pitch tent with Tinubu – Asari Dokubo





Dokubo-Asari

Says: No candidate can boast of Tinubu’s legacies

By Ishola Balogun

The leader of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has given reasons why he supports the candidature of former governor of Lagos Sate and All Progressive Congress, APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dokubo said Tinubu has created enduring and sustainable institutions that are germane for national development than any of the contenders in the 2023 presidential elections, adding that no candidate among the contenders can boast of his legacies.

Responding to question on Presidential candidates and their campaign promises on Arise TV recently, the Ijaw Nationalist leader said: “We’ve been hearing rhetorics and this is not the first time we hear people making all sorts of promises and when they come into government, the reality will hit them. They become mischievous, and unable to fulfil the promises they made during campaign.

“We have seen the candidates, we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper