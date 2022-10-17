You’ve etched your name in gold, finished strong, Southern govs celebrates Fayemi 





– Led impactful agitation for the good of our people, and nation as NGF chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said weekend, that the Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has etched his name in gold with remarkable excellence, and immeasurable positive impact recorded in his eight-year tenure.

Akeredolu who doubles as the South West Governors Forum said this in a statement issued in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

He congratulated Fayemi on the successful completion of his tenure as governor of Ekiti State.

Akeredolu noted that the outgoing Ekiti State Governor has been an instrument of peace, progress and prosperity not only for the people of his State but the entire country.

“Kayode, I am very glad to rejoice with you today as you bow out honorably as the Governor of Ekiti State. We thank God for enabling you to finish well and strong in the service of our people.

“We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper