2023 census ‘ll be professional, NPC assures





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Population Commission, NPC, has on Monday assured Nigerians that the 2023 population and housing census will be professional, saying that it will strive for demographic excellence.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra gave the assurance during the flag-off of the Trial Post Enumeration Survey, (Pes), in selected six states of the six geo-political zones of the federation in Abuja.

The trial PES which is to kick-off on the 18th of October, 2022, saw selected states to include, Anambra, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Katsina, Nasarawa and Ogun states.

The NPC boss said the PES is part of the preparation for the conduct of the first fully digital census in Nigeria in April 2023.

He explained that, “The Post Enumeration Survey (PES) is a statistically representative survey that the National Population Commission will use to check the accuracy of the Trial Census conducted in July 2022. The PES will allow the commission to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper