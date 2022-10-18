APC, PDP birds of a feather — Gen Enenche





…My major concerns for the polls

By Dickson Omobola

MAJOR General John Enenche, retd, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, as two different containers with the same content.

Speaking on Political Paradigm, a Channels TV programme, on Tuesday, General Enenche said what he has seen from both parties are not encouraging as they have failed to tackle insecurity, and are prominent for exhibiting bad leadership and corruption.

According to him, if Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, was not in contention for the 2023 polls, he wouldn’t know who to vote for, saying he declared his support for Obi because he sees in him “integrity” and in his vice-presidential candidate, Ahmed Datti, “liberalism.”

Enenche, said that his reaction to being dropped from the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council is that of “joy,” noting that he sees the birth of a new Nigeria where authorities would give a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper