Body of kidnapped man found, as bandits attack Katsina community, kill 3, abduct 3





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The lifeless body of one of the three victims kidnapped by bandits early hours of Sunday in Malumfashi Local Government Area, Katsina State has been found along the Yammama-Kaita road early hours of Monday.

The deceased, identified as Alhaji Saminu Gambo Gora was kidnapped from his residence in Gora Village along with two others from Dayi Community on Saturday by the assailants.

However, the whereabout of the two other victims is still unknown as their captives are yet to communicate with any member of their family or associates to make their demands known.

Among the two kidnapped victims still at large is Hyginius Ugo Ejike also known as “Yellow,” a businessman who specializes primarily in the sales of building materials in Dayi community.

According to the source, the assailants in the bid to kidnap ‘Yellow’, removed completely the gate of his residence located along the way to the community cemetery.

“After removing the house gate, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper