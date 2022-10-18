Flood: Bayelsa facing humanitarian crisis – Diri





..seeks FG, international donor agencies support

… says nearly 1 million people displaced

…grants public servants flood break

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, lamented the ravaging flood in the state saying, “the situation is desperate and getting worse.”

Diri, in a statewide broadcast monitored in Yenagoa, described the state as currently isolated from the rest of the country and faced with humanitarian crisis with food, medical provisions and energy now in short supply.

He pleaded with President Mohammadu Buhari to consider special grants to the state from the Stabilization Funds, Ecological Funds and Natural Resources Fund.

Diri also directed that all public servants except those on essential duties be given time off from work for the next one week.

His words, “Over the last few days, floods have overwhelmed our communities and severely impacted the lives and livelihood of our people. This is a natural…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper