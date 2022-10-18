Flood: UNICEF donates intervention worth N230.7m to Jigawa govt, victims





By Bashir Bello

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has donated Interventions worth N230.7 million to the Jigawa State government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state.

UNICEF Chief of Kano Field Office, Rahama Farah made this known while making a symbolic presentation to the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Farah represented by UNICEF Senior Education Manager, Michael Banda said the intervention followed an assessment on the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps where victims of flooding which wreaked havoc on all Local Government Areas of the state were taking refuge.

The interventions were in the areas of Education, Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH among others.

According to him, “We thank the Deputy Governor for receiving the team during the last visit and the opportunity provided UNICEF, government and development partners to conduct an assessment of the flooding emergency in Jigawa state.

