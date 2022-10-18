Floods: Panic as corpses float in Bayelsa, Delta cemeteries





•Bomadi, Burutu, Patani LGAs sacked •Victims sleep on Bomadi Bridge

•As CAN, Ibori, indigenes appeal to state govt, and political leaders for help

By Dapo Akinrefon, Festus Ahon, Chancel Sunday, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Emem Idio & Ochuko Akuopha, LAGOS

As floods continue to ravage most parts of the country, residents of Aeroplane Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta have raised the alarm over floating corpses from submerged cemeteries in their areas.

This came as several communities in Bomadi, Patani and Burutu local government areas of Delta State were yesterday sacked by the ravaging flood, with indigenes sleeping on top of Bomadi Bridge.

Vanguard reported yesterday that this year’s flood is perhaps the worst in Nigeria’s history, with over 603 dead, two million displaced and hundreds of hectares of farmlands destroyed.

Corpses litter Bayelsa, Delta communities

Raising alarm yesterday over the health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper