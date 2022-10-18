Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Anambra





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

A Priest with Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, has been kidnapped in Anambra State.

Rev. Fr. Igweagu who is the Parish Priest in charge of St Joseph’s Parish Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state was said to have been abducted on Wednesday October 12, 2022 while returning to his house after celebrating a Funeral Vigil Mass at Umunnachi in Njikoka Council area if the state.

A statement by Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, titled: ‘An urgent call for sincere prayer for Kidnap of Rev. Fr Joseph Igweagu, signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor of Catholics Archdiocese of Onitsha’.

Fr. Prudentius Emeja Aroh, who announced the kidnap of the priest however was silent on whether his abductors have called to demand for ransom.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha statement read, “It is with shock but strong faith in the love and protection of God that we announce to the Priests, religious, lay faithful of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper