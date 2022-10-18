I’ll build on Buhari’s legacies – Tinubu 





President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the State House

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured that will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari if elected Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Tinubu made this assurance while addressing participants at the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

He restated that he will not relent until terrorists are completely diminished in the country.

If elected, Tinubu said he will identify with the legacies of Buhari and work in the spirit of unity, national purpose.

Tinubu said his government will be devoted to continuity, particularly of projects that will bring prosperity to the citizens, adding that his guiding principle will be hinged on providing the best of progressive governance and reform the nation.

He added that these three promises will be in furtherance to the nine priority areas of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper