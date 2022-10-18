‘Keep more bangers coming,’ Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido





Koffee

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Jamaican sensational superstar, Koffee has hailed Afrobeats megastar, Davido for his consistency and dynamism in music.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1xtra, The grammy award-winning reggae singer described Davido as not only an artist who write lyrics but a musician who keeps the bangers(hit songs) coming even after exploring different sounds.

Koffee who made history at the age of 19 by winning a Grammy award revealed how she loved international superstar, Davido from the very first time she heard his song.

Recall that in 2020, at the age of 19, Koffee won Best Reggae Album, making her the first woman to take home the Grammy award that has existed since 1985, and the youngest reggae trophy recipient in history.

The young singer while hailing Davido said, “Ever since hearing him the first time I have loved him. I love how he presents his work. He’s definitely a musician and not just an artist who will just write lyrics or whatever. I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper