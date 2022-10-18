More women, children, under threat over climate change, COVID-19, others





.. 25m children miss out of vaccination, school

… 1 in 10 Nigerian children die before their 5th birthday

By Chioma Obinna, Bolaji Babtunde & Deborah Ariyo

The health of women and children including adolescents is currently under threat following the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and conflicts, a new United Nations, UN, report, revealed Tuesday.

The report also found that in Nigeria despite the decline in under-five mortalities by 20 per cent since 2013, 1 in 10 children do not reach their fifth birthday.

It that 18 per cent of Nigerian children between the ages of 12 and 23 months did not receive any vaccinations, showing a relative decrease of 55 per cent from 5 years ago and 1 out of 2 (2.5 in 5) births are attended by skilled birth attendants.

The report, titled “Protect the Promise” is published by global partners, including WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH) and Countdown to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper