Oil theft: Sept crude oil production drops by 24.73%

By Obas Esiedesa

NIGERIA’S crude oil production crashed by 24.73 percent in September 2022 to 937,766 barrels per day, compared to 1.246 million barrels per day recorded over the corresponding month in 2021, the latest data from the Federal Government has shown.

According to data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, crude and condensate production for September 2022 was 1.137 million barrels per day, compared to 1.179 million barrels produced in August 2022.

Condensate productions are not part of Nigeria’s quota set by OPEC at 1.8 million barrels per day.

NUPRC data showed that the highest production in September came from Qua Iboe at 4.976 million barrels followed by Escravos at 3.272 million barrels during the month.

With the country battling to curb the activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals that have crippled its oil industry, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper