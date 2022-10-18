Russian strikes cut power, water in Ukraine as war escalates





By Biodun Busari

Persistent strikes launched by the Russian forces against Ukraine have plunged part of Kyiv into darkness and other cities cutting energy facilities that also affect water.

According to BBC, prosecutors said two people were killed in an attack on the Ukrainian capital as spirals of smoke were seen billowing from around a power station near the Dnipro river.

The reports said power and water were cut in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, and two facilities were badly damaged in Dnipro.

“Everyone should be ready, first, to save electricity, and second, rolling power blackouts are also possible if strikes continue. The entire population needs to prepare for a tough winter,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office.

