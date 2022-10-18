Shutdown of broadcast stations, threat to democracy —Editors





•Urge Zamfara gov to unseal stations

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has expressed concern over the shutdown of four broadcast stations by Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle and asked him to immediately unseal the media houses.

Stations sealed by the governor include NTA, Gamji Television, Alumna Television and Pride FM Station, all located in the state capital, Gusau.

Zamfara State government had on Saturday, shut the stations, for covering a rally held by the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Dauda Lawan Dare.

The government claimed the rally was organised, despite a ban on campaigns by the state government over alleged security situation in the state.

But in a statement issued yesterday, and signed he NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the umbrella body of all the editors in Nigeria described the action as illegal and a violation of the Nigeria constitution and other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper