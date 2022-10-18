Tinubu not prepared for presidency, says Melaye





The spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Dino Melaye, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is neither fit nor prepared for the Nigerian presidency.

The former senator slammed his former political ally over the ‘the church rat and poisoned holy communion’ comment made by the one-time governor of Lagos at the Arewa Interactive Committee on Monday in Kaduna.

Recall that Tinubu, while fielding questions about climate change at the event, described climate change as “a question of how do you prevent a church rat from eating poisoned Holy Communion.”

“We are a poor nation. They say firewood is not for fetching. They say we need to plant more trees and they are not giving us money. We need to tell the West if you don’t guarantee our finances and work with us to stop this, we are not going to comply with your climate change,” Tinubu said.

But reacting to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper