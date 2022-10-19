2 years after ENDSARS: Implement reports of judicial panels of inquiry – Organisers, victims





By Dapo Akinrefon

Organisers and victims of the ENDSARS protests, on Wednesday, called for the full implementation of the reports of the judicial panels of inquiry set up by the government to probe the protests.

The organisers also disclosed that it would hold a memorial rally in honour of those killed during the October 2020 ENDSARS protests at the Lekki tollgate and other areas across the country.

Speaking during the second anniversary of the ENDSARS protests, Ayoyinka Oni, who spoke on the theme ‘ENDSARS justice now: Justice delayed is justice denied’, called for full compensation of victims of protest, saying there should not be any back door payments.

Oni, who is leader of the Takeitback group, said: “Our demands include free all incarcerated over EndSARS compensation by the state for jailing them unjustly

“Adequate compensation for people wounded and families of people killed

“Full implementation of reports of judicial panels of inquiry

“Open trial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper