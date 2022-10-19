2023: Wike pitches tent with Sanwo-Olu against Lagos PDP





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS-GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for a second term but was silent on the fate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, candidate in Lagos, Dr Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor.

Governor Wike spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 Annual Conference of Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, with the theme ‘Spring Forth, Stand Out,’ held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The governor announced the donation of N300 million to COWLSO as support.

While endorsing Sanwo-Olu for a second term, the Rivers governor said: “By the grace of God, you will be a second-term governor. Lagos State is doing better than other states in the country because Lagos has allowed women to participate in governance in various capacities. I am happy to participate in this conference.

“I don’t play politics of ethnicity. Even if Sanwo-Olu is at my party but is not doing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper