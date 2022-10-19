32 Days To 2022 FIFA World Cup: Team Profile – Qatar





By Efosa Taiwo

Qatar senior national team also known as the Al-Annabi will be making their first ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Annabi automatically qualified for the competition by virtue of being the host nation.

They are drawn in Group A alongside Senegal, Ecuador and Netherlands with many pundits terming them the whipping boys of the group.

While they are the lowest-ranked team going into the tournament, and on account of that, might be an easy prey for other teams in the group, history has taught us that host nations, having the home advantage to count on, are no easy opponent to face and any team underrating them do that at their own peril.

Key Players to Watch

Saad Al Sheeb

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 32

Saad Al Sheeb is one of the best goalkeepers in Qatar football history.

One of the heroic moments of his career was conceding only one goal at the 2019 Asian Cup which got him awarded the honour of the Best…





