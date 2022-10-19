Breaking: Buhari signs Nigeria Startups Bill into law





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

—Earmarks N10bn Investment Fund

—Microsoft to train 5m Nigerians in high demand skills

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu on Wednesday signed into law the Nigeria Startups Bills.

This is as the government has set up N10 billion Investment Fund for young innovators and also makes provision for incentives and tax holidays to encourage local innovators.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said in recognition of the efforts of the Nigeria government in the Information Communication Technology, ICT, Microsoft has decided to train about five million Nigerians on high demands skills geared towards job creation.

He said the ICT contributed 18.42 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP this year alone, while the entire contribution of Communication and Digital Economy was 40 per cent.

