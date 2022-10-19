Ex-militant group passes vote of confidence on national chairman, urge govt to accelerate help for flood victims





EXECUTIVES of the National Coalition of Urhobo-Isoko Ex-Agitators, NCU-IE, through her national Secretary, Abraham Ekokotu, has passed a vote of confidence on the group’s national Chairman, ‘General Joseph Figbele’.

This was made known in a communique issued at the heels of well-attended critical stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, in Ughelli, the Headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.

The group said, ‘General’ Figbele remains its national Chairman noting that his office is not, and would not be vacant in the ‘foreseeable’ future stressing that whoever impersonates the Chairman is doing so at his/her peril.

The group also warned members of the public to be weary of transacting business with anyone outside ‘General’ Figbele-led executive saying whoever engages in any dealing with “questionable character” in the name of the group does so at his/her own peril.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper