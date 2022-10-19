



.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal government has ordered controllers of works to assess the level of destruction caused by floods across the country with a view to taking actions to ameliorate the situation.

At the same time, the controllers are to ascertain emergency actions that could be taken to save lives and properties threatened by flood.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave the information at a news conference in Abuja.

Fashola announced that the feedback from the works controllers would help the ministry in seeking support from the National Assembly to deal with the ravaging flood that has been washing many parts of the country for many months.

The post FG mobilises to control flood nationwide appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper