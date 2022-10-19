Flood: Okowa seeks FG, special support for Delta IDPs





Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the Federal Government, corporate organisations and individuals to come to the aid of victims of flood in the state.

Okowa made the call on Wednesday when he visited flood victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, Kwale in Ndokwa West; Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro in Isoko North; St. Michael’s College, Oleh and Isoko Central School, Oleh both in Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state.

He empathised with all the flood victims in the state, and assured that his administration would continue to support them until they were able to return to their homes after the flood crisis.

According to the governor, who defied heavy downpour to visit the camps, the state government may not be able to estimate the extent of destruction but obviously the flood is very massive.

“This is the seventh camp we have visited since…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper