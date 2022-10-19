Lagos reaffirms ban on Okada in 10 councils





.Warns recalcitrant operators to comply

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has stressed that the ban on activities of motorcycle operations in 10 Local Governments, LGs, and 15 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, of the state remain effective.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that there has been peace and improvement in security in areas where the activities of Okada operations have been halted, restating that the security agencies are on the alert to continue to enforce the ban without any compromise.

Oladeinde explained that the state government have noticed the gradual return of some recalcitrant operators of Okada in some restricted areas which would not be condoned by the security formation, hence, the need for continuous reiteration that the state will not rescind its decision of the ban.

While general public were being enjoined to comply with the law on the ban of Okada, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper