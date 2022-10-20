5 things that determined Liz Truss’ fate





Liz Truss

Liz Truss resigned as the British Prime Minister on Thursday after spending only 45 days in office.

She made the announcement 24 hours after saying she was a fighter and not a quitter in her response to a question from the opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer.

Truss’ difficult moments came in her last final 24 hours with her economic programme dividing the Conservative Party she headed for just six weeks.

As the world still battles to recover from Truss’ shocking resignation, this piece delves briefly into five things that contributed to her fate:

Liz Truss’ first few days as the UK PM started with the introduction of a costly blueprint to manage the energy household bills, in response to escalating prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The plan was eclipsed for…





