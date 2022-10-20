500m people ‘ll develop heart disease, obesity, others in 10 yrs over physical inactivity – WHO





By Joseph Erunke

THE World Health Organisation, WHO, has said almost 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other noncommunicable diseases, NCDs, attributable to physical inactivity, between 2020 and 2030.

The global health body added that the development would cost $ 27 billion annually, if governments don’t take urgent action to encourage more physical activity among their populations.

The organisation highlighted the high cost of physical inactivity in its first-ever global report it released on Thursday.

“Almost 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) attributable to physical inactivity, between 2020 and 2030, costing US$ 27 billion annually, if governments don’t take urgent action to encourage more physical activity among their populations,”the report by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General,said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper