Abba Kyari: NDLEA applies to mask identities of lead witnesses





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Wednesday, sought permission of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to mask identities of lead witnesses billed to testify in the ongoing trial of the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is facing drug trafficking charge.

Kyari, who hitherto headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, is facing trial alongside four members of his team; ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

The Defendants are answering to an eight-count charge the NDLEA preferred against them for allegedly tampering with cocaine that was seized from two convicted drug peddlers- Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

At the resumed proceedings in the matter on Wednesday, the NDLEA, through its Director of Legal Services, Mr. Sunday Joseph, notified the court of its intention to present six major witnesses that will give evidence in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper