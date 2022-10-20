CAN President distances self from APC presidential campaign list





.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

PRESIDENT, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has distanced himself from the revised list of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential campaign council wherein names of some officials of the organisation were featured.

In a statement on Thursday night, he said the umbrella Christian body will investigate the matter after which fair, but decisive and appropriate action will be taken.

The statement read, “My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured.

“Such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.

“I want to use this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper