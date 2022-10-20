Clean birth kits will reduce maternal, infant mortality — CD NeuroRehab Centre





…. as over 50 indigent expectant mothers receive delivery kits, food items

By Esther Onyegbula

The Clinical Director, and lead physiotherapist at the Stroke and Spine Rehabilitation Centre (SSRC) NeuroRehab Centre, PT. Adejugbabe Muyiwa has said that providing clean birth kits containing essential items for conducting clean birth will reduce the risk of unclean delivery, poor outcomes and maternal and infant mortality.

PT. Adejugbabe Muyiwa made this known during an outreach programme in Ajegunle community to mark this year the global physiotherapy day of service.

Speaking at the event which was organised by SSRC/ NeuroRehab Centre in collaboration with Adlai Heroes Foundation, PT. Adejugbabe Muyiwa said the community outreach is to provide quality services to indigent expectant mothers.

“We are working in synergy with other health professionals to give the best health care service to these pregnant women. Because many of them they are ill informed, some are…





