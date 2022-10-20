Code of corporate governance for public sector out soon — FRC, IoDCCG





By Nkiruka Nnorom

Following the success recorded with the establishment of National Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG, 2018) by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), the Council has said that work is almost concluded on code of governance for the public sector and will be published soon.

Amb. Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary, FRC, made the disclosure at a press conference to herald the 2022 National Corporate Governance Summit (NCCS 2022) scheduled to hold in Lagos on November 7th – 8th, 2022.

He stated that corporate governance has improved since NCCG came into effect in 2018, saying that no corporate failure has been witnessed since then.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, the emerging corporate governance environment became characterized by an increasingly complex set of pressures and demands from various stakeholder groups, increased expectations of engagement with societal and environmental factors, coupled with uncertainty about the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper