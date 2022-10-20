France repatriates 55 people including 40 children from Syria





By Agency

The French government has recovered 55 people including 40 children from camps in Syria holding family members of suspected Islamic State jihadists.

Local media reports revealed that it is the largest such repatriation in three months coming a week after a European rights court condemned France for its refusal to return two women detained in Syria.

The foreign ministry said, “The minors have been transferred to child support services. The adults have been handed over to the judicial authorities.”

Until recently, France has declined mass repatriations of the hundreds of French children detained in Kurdish-controlled camps.

According to European Commission, the Paris authorities insisted on dealing with the detainees on a case-by-case basis, a policy that rights groups criticised as deliberately slow.

Last week the European Court of Human Rights condemned France for its refusal to allow the return of two women and said it should promptly re-examine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper