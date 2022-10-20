FUTA students resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday





The Senate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has approved a revised academic calendar for the continuation of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Richard Arifalo, the FUTA’s Registrar, on Thursday in Akure.

The statement said that lectures leading to the completion of the First Semester would resume on Monday, while students would be expected on campus from Sunday.

The statement added that the approval was given at a Special Meeting of the Senate held on Wednesday.

The development followed the suspension of the eighth-month long strike embarked upon by university lecturers nationwide which disrupted academic activities in universities.

It, therefore, wished all students safe trip back to the institution’s campus.( NAN)

