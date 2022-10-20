ICG to resolve APC intra-party rancour in Badagry — Layode





By Esther Onyegbula

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Layode said that the objective of the newly formed Independent Campaign Group (ICG) is to resolve rancour among All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

Layode, also the Director General of the IÇG in an interview with newsmen said all is now set to ensure victory for APC candidates come 2023 elections.

According to the lawmaker, the core vision of the Independent Campaign Group is to complement the efforts of party.

“The group is to support and exhibit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate as someone who has been promoting and raising human capital, locally and nationally also to rally support for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

“The group will go beyond partisan boundaries, by campaigning as an independent body for APC.

“It will resolve issues faced by partisans in Badagry on mobilisation, and penetration of all sectors to actively…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper