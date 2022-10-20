Kaduna Govt issues cert of return to 198 EXCOs of RTEAN





.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Government has issued certificates of return to the 196 newly elected Executive officers of the Kaduna State Chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has said that the RTEAN has greatly contributed to the development of the nation’s economy.

The association’s Deputy National President, Administration, Amb. Muhammed Abubakar Bishara spoke during the inauguration of the 18 elected chapels of the Kaduna state Branch on Wednesday.

Bishara said transportation is the mover of the economy and the RTEAN is doing its best to ensure that its members were being sensitised on how to contribute to the economic growth and development of the nation.

“In the recent time, the insecurity situation has greatly affected the operations of our members, especially in the northern part of the country.. If the roads are not safe,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper