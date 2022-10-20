Kogi receives first derivation allocation as oil producing state





…Bello assures transparency, accountability

Kogi State has received its first derivation allocation as an oil-producing state.

Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday, assuring the people of the determination of his administration to continue to record more wins for Kogites.

He said his administration had recorded many giant strides in the sectors covering the thematic areas of his New Direction Blueprint, adding that the “derivation allocation will make us do more for our people”.

Governor Bello said: “I am elated to announce to the good people of Kogi State that my administration has received our first derivation allocation as an Oil Producing State. This announcement is in line with my administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, for which we have received many awards.

“We worked hard to make this history. But we wouldn’t have achieved it without the support of our people, who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper