Severance Allowance: Former Councillors stage protest in front of Commissioner’s office in Ebonyi

…we are suffering as some of us have died – Chair, former Councillors Forum

…protest was sponsored by detractors – Ebonyi LG Commissioner

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

FORMER Councillors who served in the 13 Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, from 2017 to 2020 and 2020 to 2022, weekend staged a peaceful protest demanding the payment of their severance allowance from the present administration in the State.

The protest, which took place at the Joint Account Committee, JAC, office, Onwe road, Abakaliki, showcased the former Councillors in their numbers, carrying placards with various inscriptions, such as “Former Councillors are tired of writing letters since 2017” “Former Councillors of Ebonyi State are hungry, Governor Umahi hear our cry” SSA to the Governor stop blocking our severance allowances”

Commissioner for LG pay former Councillors severance allowance or resign” Governor Umahi’s approval is not Payment, we are tied of approval” “Say no to cabal that…





