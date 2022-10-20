



By Godwin Oritse

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association, COMTUA, has said that the Presidential Standing Task Team, PSTT, should look at other sharp practices being perpetuated by port operators and leave traffic management alone to agencies to manage traffic.

In a statement, the President of COMTUA, Comrade Yinka Aroyewun said that the arrest and detention by the PSTT and at PSTT designated truck parks is a ploy to extort truckers adding that its members have become victims in the hands of PSTT.

He explained that the movement of arrested trucks is perfected in connivance with members of PSTT owners of the truck parks adding that at the end of the day monies exchange hand between the truckers and park managers.

He said: “COMTUA would naturally have ignored an ineffective agency like NSC but for the use of an unintelligent officer to allow them dance naked in public, IT needs a bit of advice.

“When did PSTT become a traffic enforcement team?…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper