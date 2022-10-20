UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns





Suella Braverman

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom Home Secretary, Suella Braverman has resigned her appointment in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Liz Truss on Wednesday.

In the letter she posted on her Twitter page, Braverman said she sent a draft ministerial statement that had not been published from her personal email to a colleague to get support for her policy.

According to her, the action was described as a constitution of “a technical infringement of the rules,” adding that, “It is with the greatest regret that I am choosing to tender my resignation.”

The letter further read, “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules.

